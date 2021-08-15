Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 140,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.