Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $279.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

