Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 471.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.27 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39.

