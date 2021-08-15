Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.