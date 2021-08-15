Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

