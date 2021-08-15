Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.5% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,618.74. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.