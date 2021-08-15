Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after buying an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,198,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,670,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

