Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.