Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $3.78 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05.

