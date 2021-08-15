Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.8% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

