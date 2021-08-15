Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 28,660 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75.

