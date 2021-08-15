Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,583 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

VOO opened at $409.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

