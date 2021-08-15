Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $717.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.33 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $660.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

