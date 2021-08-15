Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 85,345 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 495.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.08 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

