Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Comcast by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

