Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.