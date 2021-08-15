Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $637.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $593.61. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $638.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

