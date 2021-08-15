Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.