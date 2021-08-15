Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:GWO opened at C$39.50 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$25.17 and a 52-week high of C$39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock has a market cap of C$36.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

