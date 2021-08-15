GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GERS opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.44.
About GreenShift
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.