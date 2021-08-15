Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Greif worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Greif by 18.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 31.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 69.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.02 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

