Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

GRIN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 53,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,209. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $217.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Grindrod Shipping worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.