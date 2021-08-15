Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 3,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.