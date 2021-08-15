Growth DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $3,353.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.17 or 0.00026496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00867946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043780 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,217 coins and its circulating supply is 445,877 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

