Grumpy.finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,958.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $630,501.08 and $3,958.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00865914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00108434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,290,993,585,024 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

