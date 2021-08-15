Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 52.5% in July

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 515,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

