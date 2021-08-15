G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 263,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

