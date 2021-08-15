Guider (GDR) Market Cap Hits $6,789.81

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $6,789.81 and approximately $141.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00867973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.