Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $10.94 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $22,066.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00390878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,667,318 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

