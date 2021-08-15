GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $410.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

