GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,241 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $367.49 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.