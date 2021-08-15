GWM Advisors LLC Buys 62,871 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 314.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,871 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

