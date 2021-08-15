GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in DocuSign by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $295.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.04, a P/E/G ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

