GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

