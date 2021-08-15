GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.83 and a 52 week high of $233.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

