GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $67,913,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,285 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,774. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.44 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.