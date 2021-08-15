GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 116,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

