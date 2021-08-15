GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

