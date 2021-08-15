GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,236,000 after buying an additional 1,919,366 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 851,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 797,853 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328,349 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

