GXChain Trading Down 2.8% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001171 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,485,510 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

