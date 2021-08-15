GYEN Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $124,694.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00134950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.63 or 1.00342074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00881616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.61 or 0.06955560 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.