H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $976,150. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.