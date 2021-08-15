H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of H-CYTE stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.
About H-CYTE
