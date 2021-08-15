H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of H-CYTE stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

