H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. H.I.G. Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

