H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Down 59.1% in July

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HLUYY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. 4,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

