H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.13. 91,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.