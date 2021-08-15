Hacken Token (HAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $759,615.00

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $47.11 million and approximately $759,615.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00132853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.89 or 0.99921768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00878194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.80 or 0.07164998 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,709,647 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

