Hacken Token Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $50.48 million and approximately $944,331.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00134784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00153832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.61 or 1.00271315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.36 or 0.00875987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.97 or 0.06847842 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,714,286 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

