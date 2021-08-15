Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HALB opened at $0.04 on Friday. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

