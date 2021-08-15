Handshake Trading Up 9.3% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $84.48 million and $533,490.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.08 or 0.06956158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.89 or 0.01482756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00391529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00159755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.21 or 0.00574086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.67 or 0.00364730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00330821 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 413,304,747 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

